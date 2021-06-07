Former Porn Star Lana Rhoades Claims An NBA Player Brought A ‘Backup’ Woman On A Date

Former porn star Lana Rhoades had a very bizarre date with an NBA player.

During a recent episode of “3 Girls, 1 kitchen” podcast, the legendary former adult film star claimed that she went on a date with an unnamed NBA player after a game in New York, and the guy brought a backup option in case things didn’t go well, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The guy who invited me also invited one of the other girls and this isn’t the first time that this has happened to me where I’ve been invited on a date and they also invite a backup option,” Rhoades explained.

You can listen to her full comments below.

This probably shouldn’t be nearly as funny as it is to me, but it’s absolutely hysterical. The idea that Lana Rhoades is sitting in a car when another woman hops in as this guy’s backup option is truly funny.

It’s not something I would do, it’s something I endorse and I’m sure it’s not something that’s fun to experience. Having said that, it’s still pretty damn funny.

What kind of awkward exchange do we think all the women in this vehicle had?

Ladies, if a dude invites a backup option on a date, you have to leave immediately. You can’t even attempt to stick around to figure out what the hell is happening. Get your stuff and leave.

Clearly, he thinks you’re a joke. Porn star or accountant, it doesn’t matter. If you ever find yourself on a date and there’s already a plan B in attendance, bail like it’s the Titanic going down.

Let us know in the comments what you would do!