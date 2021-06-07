‘We Pulled 6.6 G’s’: Maren Morris Takes A Ride In F-16 With USAF Thunderbirds

Maren Morris definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted a host of snaps from her chance to ride in an F-16 with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds in Nashville.

“We pulled 6.6 G’s and I didn’t puke or pass out,” the 31-year-old country singer captioned her post on Instagram over the weekend, along with a handful of terrific photos from her experience as she rocked an army green flight suit and looked amazing.(RELATED: Country Star Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

“I will consider that a massive win,” she added. “Thank you @afthunderbirds and Major Jason Markzon for an experience I will treasure for a lifetime.” (RELATED: Chiefs’ Player Takes A Ride With USAF Thunderbirds And The Video Is Terrific)

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@marenmorris)

In one of the black-and-white photos, she’s getting ready to get in the jet with her name on it.

In a second post, she shared pictures from inside the air craft. “Thanks for the insane ride, @afthunderbirds,” Morris wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@marenmorris)

In a third post, Morris shared a video from her ride in the air and it’s definitely can’t-miss!

“All Top Gun references welcome,” the “My Church” hitmaker captioned her great clip.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@marenmorris)

The Thunderbirds also shared a few shots from the day with Morris on social media.

“Country music singer and songwriter, @marenmorris traded in the 80’s Mercedes for an F-16 today to take a ride with @thunderbird.8,” the caption read.