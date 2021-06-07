Editorial

‘We Pulled 6.6 G’s’: Maren Morris Takes A Ride In F-16 With USAF Thunderbirds

Maren Morris attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Maren Morris definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted a host of snaps from her chance to ride in an F-16 with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds in Nashville.

“We pulled 6.6 G’s and I didn’t puke or pass out,” the 31-year-old country singer captioned her post on Instagram over the weekend, along with a handful of terrific photos from her experience as she rocked an army green flight suit and looked amazing.(RELATED: Country Star Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

“I will consider that a massive win,” she added. “Thank you @afthunderbirds and Major Jason Markzon for an experience I will treasure for a lifetime.” (RELATED: Chiefs’ Player Takes A Ride With USAF Thunderbirds And The Video Is Terrific)

Check it out!

In one of the black-and-white photos, she’s getting ready to get in the jet with her name on it.

In a second post, she shared pictures from inside the air craft. “Thanks for the insane ride, @afthunderbirds,” Morris wrote.

In a third post, Morris shared a video from her ride in the air and it’s definitely can’t-miss!

“All Top Gun references welcome,” the “My Church” hitmaker captioned her great clip.

WATCH:

The Thunderbirds also shared a few shots from the day with Morris on social media.

“Country music singer and songwriter, @marenmorris traded in the 80’s Mercedes for an F-16 today to take a ride with @thunderbird.8,” the caption read.