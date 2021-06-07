Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will attend OTAs with his teammates.

After an offseason of chaos and nonstop talk about being traded, Wilson is on his way to the team event with other skill position players, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wilson posted a photo on his Instagram story of him flying into Seattle.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is in town and ready to participate in OTAs. After having the skill guys train with him in San Diego, Seattle’s leader will arrive with a lot of those same guys to work with their new OC. After a tumultuous offseason, it’s time to work. pic.twitter.com/LrMEjIu76x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

I guess this officially puts to rest the idea that Wilson is going to play anywhere other than Seattle in 2021.

It seemed like the situation had already been patched up, but with Wilson inbound, it’s now clear that everything is fine with the Seahawks for the time being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Now, does this mean we won’t get all the trade talk fired up again in 2022? I suppose that all depends on how Wilson and the Seahawks do.

If they put together a great season, then I could see him staying put. If it’s another frustrating year, then he might as well put his house on the market because he’s definitely going to push to be gone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Let’s see if the Seahawks let Russ cook or not. If they’re smart, they’ll do exactly that.