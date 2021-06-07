Stormy Daniels Says She ‘Would Love Nothing More Than’ To Testify Against Trump

Stormy Daniels told CNN Monday she would “love nothing more than” to prosecutors’ questions to help their investigation into the Trump Organization.

“I have not been called to testify yet, but I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me,” the adult film star told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

“I mean, I have all the original forms and emails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to anybody who needs it, honestly,” Daniels added. (RELATED: Stormy Daniels Searches On Pornhub Increased By 70,000 Percent)

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed she had an affair with Trump before he became president. Daniels told Berman that if she were to talk to investigators or a grand jury, she would tell them everything she knows. Trump denies having an affair with Daniels, according to CNN.

“I would tell them that I was approached,” she told Berman. “I would tell them that I have evidence that the money came from an account set up … at the direction of Donald Trump,” Daniels said, referring to her hush money claim.