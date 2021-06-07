Alleged Leaked ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Photos Show Filming In A Cemetery

Photos that have allegedly leaked from “Stranger Things” season four paint an ominous picture.

The Twitter account @StrangerNews11 recently tweeted photos of cast members at the Hawkins cemetery, but it’s unclear whose funeral might be being filmed. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s very possible they’re filming a funeral for Hopper, despite the fact that we all know he’s alive. You can see the four photos below.

SOMETHING “MASSIVE” IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY…???? NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

Well, let’s hope that a major character doesn’t bite the dust in season four. The last thing we need is a major member for Eleven’s crew to go down.

A really great positive update recently came from David Harbour, who said filming might be done by August, according to NetflixLife.com.

While that’s still a long way off, it would seem to indicate that we could get episodes in early 2022 on Netflix. It’s hard to believe that we’ll wait more than two years, but it’s just the situation we’re in.

More than anything, I’m just super excited to see what we get in season four. The last season ended in epic fashion, and the show is simply outstanding.

Now, it’s time to find out what awaits fans in season four. I can’t wait!