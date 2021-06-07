Taylor Swift Becomes Artist With Third Most Weeks At Number One With ‘Evermore’ At Top Again

Taylor Swift has become the artist with the third most weeks at number one ever after her album “Evermore” topped the Billboard 200 chart once again.

For a fourth nonconsecutive week, the 31-year-old pop singer’s latest album sits in the number one spot after it was released in December 2020, Billboard reported in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

Taylor has now surpassed country superstar Garth Brooks with a cumulative total weeks at the top of the chart with 53. Brooks and Swift were previously tied for the third spot with 52 weeks at number one.

Swift now sits in third alone, behind Elvis Presley in second place with 67 weeks and The Beatles in the number one spot with a total of 132 weeks.(RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

“Evermore” had 202,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 3 with 192,000 album sales, the biggest sales week of 2021, according to MRC Data.

The “Me!” hitmaker’s latest album jump is the largest since January 2008, when the group Radiohead’s “In Rainbows” jumped 156-1 after street date violation sales pushed it onto the chart early by one week.

Swift’s “Evermore” also recently broke a modern-era record for most vinyl album sales in a week, with more than 40,000 copies in the U.S. since MRC Data began tracking weekly vinyl sales in 1991.