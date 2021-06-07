‘The David Hookstead Show’: LeBron James Acts Like A Coward After Losing, Kendall Jenner Gets Harassed, ‘Stranger Things’ Photos Leak, Aaron Rodgers Update, Lana Rhoades NBA Story And Logan Paul/Floyd Mayweather Reaction

Welcome into the latest episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and we have a bunch of great stuff to talk about.

On today’s show, we cover LeBron James’ cowardly and pathetic actions after being bounced from the playoffs, whether he’s worse for sports than Colin Kaepernick, moronic Lakers fans harass Kendall Jenner, Aaron Rodgers minicamp update, photos from “Stranger Things” season four leak, retired porn star Lana Rhoades tells hilarious dating story and Logan Paul doesn’t get knocked out by Floyd Mayweather.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for joining me today, and I can’t wait to see you all again Tuesday! Make sure to also check out a few old episodes while you’re here!