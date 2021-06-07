‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘The Bachelor’ Take Top Spots In TV Ratings For The Season

“The Masked Singer” and “The Bachelor” were among the shows that took the spot for the highest-rated shows of the 2020-21 season.

Nielsen released its three-day ratings for the latest TV season, it was noted Friday by The Hollywood Reporter. Ratings are just a portion of households or age groups that are watching a show, the outlet previously reported.

The top seven shows in the 18-49 demo are listed below:

“The Masked Singer” (1.8 rating)

“The Bachelor” (1.7 rating)

“The Bachelorette” (1.7 rating)

“This Is Us” (1.7 rating)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (1.6 rating)

“The Equalizer” (1.6 rating)

“911” (1.6 rating)

Some of these shows make sense to be in the top seven. “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” had pretty rocky seasons this past year. There was all the race drama on “The Bachelor,” which probably drew in viewers. “This Is Us” makes sense too. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA TV Ratings Have Dropped 25% Since 2019)

However, some of the other shows don’t make any sense at all.

How in the world did “The Masked Singer” grab the highest ratings? That is the one show that really throws me off. I didn’t even know there were people out there who willingly tuned in.

The other show that seems oddly placed to me is “Grey’s Anatomy.” Don’t get me wrong. I watched “Grey’s Anatomy” for the first 12 seasons, but people are still watching after 17 seasons? Shonda Rhimes remains the biggest genius in the Hollywood industry.

I was only disappointed that “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” didn’t make the cut. The show received a 1.3 rating, according to The Hollywood Reporter.