‘His Ratings Are Terrible’: Trump Can’t Figure Out Why ‘Almost Radical Left’ Chris Wallace Still Has A Job At Fox

Former President Donald Trump criticized Fox News political pundit Chris Wallace in a Monday statement in which he said Wallace was “‘almost’ Radical Left.”

“Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace?” Trump said in the statement.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!” Trump tweeted in April 2020.

Wallace was a moderator for the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden last September.

“His ratings are terrible, he’s ‘almost’ Radical Left, he was acknowledged to have failed badly as a Presidential debate moderator (except for Biden who he totally protected!), and so much else,” Trump said in his statement. “Usually, these are not the qualities of a long-term stay.” (RELATED: Chris Wallace Presses Psaki On Border Facility Access: ‘You Are Being Less Transparent Than The Trump Administration’)

Wallace recently interviewed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on “Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace pressed Lewandowski on Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen and asked questions about a recent story by that claims the former president has “been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August.”

“I have never had a conversation about him being reinstated … I know of no provision under the Constitution that allows that to occur,” Lewandowski said when asked about the story.