Tyrod Taylor Is Speaking Like He’s Preparing To Start For The Texans

It sounds like Tyrod Taylor is expecting to start this season at quarterback for the Houston Texans.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, and there's no guarantee he'll even step foot on the field this season. That means it's going to be Taylor's show and he sounds ready.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to go out and lead,” Taylor recently told the media when talking about leading the offense as Watson is engulfed with issues, according to NFL.com.

He also added when talking about the roster, “Some guys I’ve known, some guys I’ve played with. I think the exciting thing about it is that guys want a fresh start. Guys want to be able to come in and compete. Guys want to be able to show what they can do, myself included. Ultimately, you want to win games.”

It’s a good thing Taylor is stepping up to the plate because I’d be absolutely shocked if Watson was on the field for week one.

I’d be stunned if that was the case. He’s facing some incredibly serious civil lawsuits and the police are looking into at least one case.

There’s virtually no way Roger Goodell will let him on the field.

The good news is that Tyrod Taylor has a bunch of starting experience, and he’s proven that he’s a serviceable quarterback. The Texans probably won’t be any good, but they certainly could do much worse than Taylor at quarterback.