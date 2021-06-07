Weather Radar Reportedly Picks Up Giant Cicada Cloud Over Maryland

Radar images taken at 11:41 a.m. on Monday reportedly showed a cloud of cicadas swarming the Baltimore-Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

NBC4 Washington’s Lauryn Rickets tweeted the weather radar images reportedly showing the cloud of cicadas. “THIS is not rain, not ground clutter (the radar beam picking up objects close the radar site –which is in Loudoun County)…. the Hydrometeor Classification algorithm identifies this as biological in nature..so likely CICADAS being picked up by the radar beam,” she wrote on Twitter.

NWS Baltimore-Washington also tweeted, “You may have noticed a lot of fuzziness (low reflectivity values) on our radar recently. The Hydrometeor Classification algorithm shows much of it to be Biological in nature. Our guess? It’s probably the #cicadas.”

