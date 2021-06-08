Giant Alligator Brings Traffic To A Halt In Georgia In Awesome Viral Video

A gigantic alligator brought traffic to a grinding halt in Georgia.

In a viral video tweeted by @GAFollowers, a huge gator was in the middle of a road in Perry, Georgia, and it didn’t seem very interested in moving. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the incredible video below. It’s pretty wild for fans of nature and animals. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

There was a huge alligator stopping traffic in Perry, Georgia yesterday. ???????? ???? Gary Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/AruVrBc0m4 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) June 7, 2021

I love animals more than anyone else on the planet. I’m a true animal lover, but let’s not pretend like this was necessary. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Alligators aren’t our friends. We don’t need to coddle them. Drive your truck up to the beast and make it get out of your way. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

What’s it going to do to you? Crawl up into the front seat and bite you? The idea we can let the animals out in the wild bring our lives to a grinding halt is laughable. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

This is a war for supremacy of the planet, and I’ll be damned if any animal other than a good dog or horse slows my day down.

Get out of your car, fire a few warning shots and keep it moving. If the alligator wants to get froggy, then just jump with it. Problem solved.