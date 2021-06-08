‘To Equate The American Flag … With Whiteness Is Insulting’: Leo Terrell Chides NYT’s Mara Gay For ‘Racist’ Remarks

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell said Tuesday that it is “insulting” for The New York Times’ Mara Gay to equate the American flag with “whiteness.”

“I’m telling you … those comments are outright racist,” Terrell told Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“To equate the American flag — America — with whiteness is insulting. I recall Dr. [Martin Luther] King with hundreds of American flags behind him when he was speaking at the Capitol,” Terrell continued.

Gay, according to Terrell, has “a racist attitude” that is “offensive to anyone that happens to be someone other than a Democrat.” (RELATED: ‘One Of The Worst Race Hoaxes’: Horace Cooper Compares Biden’s Tulsa Race Massacre Speech To Jussie Smollett)

Gay told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday that she had seen Trump supporters over the weekend: “I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks … Trump flags and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which … is also just disturbing because essentially the message is clear: this is my country, this is not your country; I own this.”

Gay claimed that Trump supporters see “Americanness as the same as … whiteness. We have to figure out how to get every American a place at the table in this democracy but how to separate Americanness from whiteness.”

“This is so racist,” Terrell responded after watching the video. “The Democrats are driving me crazy.”

The Fox News contributor said Gay was out of touch with reality. ‘The idea of trying to identify Trump supporters as being white supremacists is ridiculous,” he said, noting that Donald Trump had successfully won several Texas constituencies with “an 85% Hispanic population.”

“Look at me!” he said.

During a speech at the Tulsa Race Massacre memorial, President Joe Biden claimed that “white supremacy” posed the most “lethal threat” to American society.”(RELATED: It’s Terrible For Our Nation’: Sen. Tim Scott Says ‘Woke Capitalism’ Is Dividing America On Racial Grounds)

Biden was the first president to speak at the memorial and met with three people who survived the 1921 event that may have killed as many as 300 black people.