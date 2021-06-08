REPORT: ‘The Bachelor’ Host Of 19 Years Chris Harrison Out Following Accusations Of Defending Racism

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is reportedly officially out of the franchise following accusations of defending racism.

The face of the hit ABC and Warner Bros. TV franchise has walked away from hosting after reaching a confidential settlement and payment, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Tuesday.

According to reports today, Chris Harrison is leaving the Bachelor franchise for good https://t.co/b6zlog15Ws via @Deadline — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 8, 2021

Harrison announced in February that he was stepping down from his role after an interview aired of him defending Rachel Kirkconnell, front-runner of the first season of “The Bachelor” with a black Bachelor, Matt James. (RELATED: Michael Strahan Slams Chris Harrison’s Apology For Defending Racism As ‘Weak’)

During the season, Rachel was accused of past racist behavior — namely, attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal and allegedly engaging with racially insensitive social media content, People reported.

Harrison had called on people to give Kirkconnell “a little grace, a little understanding” when it came to her alleged past racist behavior. (RELATED: Chris Harrison Reveals He Plans To Return To ‘The Bachelor’ After Being Accused Of Defending Racism)

The longtime host gave several social media apologies following the interview and backlash, including taking an indefinite hiatus from the franchise.

“I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before. I want to ensure our cast and crew members, to my friends, colleagues and our fans: This is not just a moment, but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day,” Harrison explained at the time.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette,'” a statement read from ABC in March. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

Harrison has served as the host of the popular reality series since 2002.