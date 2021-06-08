Balenciaga Teams Up With Crocs For Stilletto Clogs Just In Time For Summer

Fashion house Balenciaga has teamed up with the comfort shoe Crocs to create a stilletto clog just in time for summer and it’s making headlines.

The latest collaboration between the two has produced two unique items, the first being a narrow heel placed under the sole of its trademark rubber clog, the New York Post reported in a piece published Tuesday. It was unveiled during the fashion house’s Spring 2022 “Balenciaga Clones” show. (RELATED: REPORT: Nicki Minaj Crashes Crocs Website After Posting Scandalous Photo)

The heels come in green and black. The duo also worked together to create a knee-high rubber boot in the same colors. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Releases New Line Of Crocs)

The price of either pairs has yet to be released. However, a past collab between the two company’s resulted in Balenciaga’s $850 platform clogs which sold out before they hit the stores, Complex.com noted.

“We were inspired by Crocs and we worked with them on a Balenciaga reinterpretation,” Demna Gvasalia previously told French Vogue in 2017 about teaming up with Crocs. “Balenciaga x Crocs isn’t impossible, the question of taste is a very subjective value.”

“We’ll see if this works in six months’ time in the stores,” he added, calling the clogs the “world’s comfiest shoes.”