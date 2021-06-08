Giant Cicada Blamed For Car Crash

A giant cicada dove through an open car window Monday night and allegedly caused a car crash in Ohio.

The incident unfolded Monday night when the massive bug flew through an open window and struck the driver right in the face, Cincinnati police stated. The car then crashed into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive, according to authorities.

Police shared pictures of the Chevy, which sustained damaged in the front, and also posted to Twitter, “#Nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas.” (RELATED: ‘F*cking Cicada’: CNN Reporter Absolutely Loses It As Huge Bug Crawls Up HIs Neck On Camera)

#Crash single car into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive. Caused by a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face. #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021

The driver sustained only minor injuries, according to WLWT 5.

Trillions of cicadas that have been underground for 17 years have begun to emerge, swarming 15 states from Indiana to Georgia, and in the northeast, including New York. The critters usually make their appearance at night and come out of holes in the ground to avoid being eaten by predators.

A massive swarm of cicadas was reportedly captured hovering above the Baltimore-Washington D.C. area on Monday.