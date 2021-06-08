Colby Covington Says Tyron Woodley Is Fighting Jake Paul Because ‘He’s Got A Lot Of Alimony Paychecks To Pay’

Colby Covington isn’t impressed with Tyron Woodley fighting Jake Paul.

The social media star and Woodley, who used to be a major figure in the world of UFC, are slated to fight August 28. However, don’t expect Covington to be super pumped about the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)

He said the following during a recent interview with MMA Junkie:

But they’re doing this on purpose, and I really think Tyron is going out there to take a dive. I think he’s broke. He needs the money. He’s got mouths to feed. He’s got a lot of alimony paychecks to pay. So I think he’s just going to go out there and take a dive. It’s going to be a circus, and we know boxing is the most corrupt sport in the world as it is. So this little side circus they’re doing with Jake Paul, of course they’re going to favor his way to make it a work.

I’m not really sure why Covington, who beat Woodley in 2020, is inserting himself into this situation, but I guess that’s just the nature of the fight game.

Once you decide to get involved, going after a guy’s alimony payments is about as bad as it gets. That’s about as personal as it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)

People in the fight game often talk about money. Big paychecks and going broke is a huge part of the fight game.

However, talking about alimony isn’t something we hear very often.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)

The good news for Woodley is that he busts up Paul, he’ll get at least one more fight out of it, which will result in another payday.

Dear @jakepaul keep the ???? I’m taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Make sure to check it out August 28. It’s going to be an interesting event!