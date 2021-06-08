Dana White Rips The Mayweather/Paul Fight, Says It ‘Wasn’t A F**king Boxing Match’

UFC president Dana White wasn’t impressed by Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Logan Paul.

The older Paul brother managed to hang around with arguably the greatest boxer ever for eight rounds without getting knocked out, but White still thinks the whole thing was a joke.

During an interview with Farah Hannoun, he said the fight “wasn’t a f**king boxing match,” and anyone “stupid enough” to have paid for it deserves to have their money taken.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Dana White reacts to last night’s boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul and if it made him want to jump into boxing to fix the model. Full interview for @UFCarabia coming soon. pic.twitter.com/U4yrDaDVZR — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) June 7, 2021

Dana White’s attitude towards the Paul brothers and celebrity boxing matches is the kind of energy I love. He just doesn’t care, and he’s open about it.

He thinks the whole thing is nothing more than a shtick, despite the fact Jake Paul has a second fight against a UFC fighter coming up in August.

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

Eventually, Dana White might just end up in the ring against Jake or Logan, and that would 100% break the internet. Talk about a money event! I can’t even imagine what kind of cash that would print.

Uncle Dana wants to bet a million dollars on Ben Askren coming out with a W vs. Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/jqjwpTt15C — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 11, 2021

