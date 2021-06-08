Editorial

Dana White Rips The Mayweather/Paul Fight, Says It ‘Wasn’t A F**king Boxing Match’

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

UFC president Dana White wasn’t impressed by Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Logan Paul.

The older Paul brother managed to hang around with arguably the greatest boxer ever for eight rounds without getting knocked out, but White still thinks the whole thing was a joke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview with Farah Hannoun, he said the fight “wasn’t a f**king boxing match,” and anyone “stupid enough” to have paid for it deserves to have their money taken.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Dana White’s attitude towards the Paul brothers and celebrity boxing matches is the kind of energy I love. He just doesn’t care, and he’s open about it.

He thinks the whole thing is nothing more than a shtick, despite the fact Jake Paul has a second fight against a UFC fighter coming up in August.

Eventually, Dana White might just end up in the ring against Jake or Logan, and that would 100% break the internet. Talk about a money event! I can’t even imagine what kind of cash that would print.

Let us know whose side you’re on in the comments below.