86-Year-Old Man Who Toiled At Sugar Mill For 31 Years Allegedly Kills Boss After Learning Of Firing

A former employee who worked for 31 years at a sugar mill in Florida allegedly killed his boss after being told he would be fired, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Felix Cabrera, 86, worked at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade, Florida, for 31 years. He was told by his 67-year-old boss to “clock out and not return to work,” according to the report.

Cabrera allegedly asked the victim to allow him to continue working for another year due to “financial reasons,” according to a press release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, replied, “no.” Cabrera became upset and allegedly pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot the victim several times, killing him. (RELATED: Report: Murder Rate Spikes In 20 Major American Cities)

The sugar cane company released a statement Friday saying they were “horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred.”

“We are praying for the victim’s loved ones, as well as our team members and growers. We will be there for one another in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” the statement read.

Cabrera was denied bond and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, according to Palm Beach police. He appeared in court June 5 and was instructed by the judge not to contact the victims’ family. He will appear in court again in 30 days, according to WPTV.