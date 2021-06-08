Republican Reps Demand To Know How Journalists Can Be Protected From Antifa Rioters

Five House Republicans submitted a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to ensure the prosecution of Antifa rioters who assaulted journalist Andy Ngo.

“The Biden Administration’s tacit acceptance of left-wing political violence in Portland and the accompanying attacks on journalists is unacceptable and dangerous,” North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson, and Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz wrote.

Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, was assaulted, reportedly by Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, on May 28.

@RepDanBishop, @Jim_Jordan, @RepAndyBiggsAZ, @RepMikeJohnson, and @RepBentz demand information from AG Garland on how DOJ is using federal civil rights law to protect @MrAndyNgo and other journalists from Antifa's orchestrated campaign of violence and intimidation. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 8, 2021

“The Biden Administration has a responsibility to protect Mr. Ngo and other journalists from Antifa’s orchestrated campaign of violence and intimidation,” the letter continued.

The letter writers asked Garland to “explain the Justice Department’s current efforts to identify and prosecute individuals involved in the assaults of Mr. Ngo and other journalists in violation of federal statutes securing their civil rights.”

They also ask him to “explain how the Justice Department, in coordination with other relevant federal and state law enforcement agencies, is working to prevent individuals from engaging in violence and intimidation designed to impair the free exercise and enjoyment of rights and privileges that Mr. Ngo and other journalists possess under the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

Ngo was assaulted by Antifa in a June 2019 protest. He sustained a brain bleed during that attack. (RELATED: Journalist Andy Ngo, Who Says He’s ‘Hated By Antifa,’ Assaulted At Portland Rally)

Ngo appeared before Congress in June 2020 to speak about the attack. “They’ve threatened to kill me, they spread lies about me being a fascist, a neo-Nazi, even a terrorist,” he testified.