REPORT: Hunter Biden Called Lawyer His ‘N***a,’ Referred To His Penis As ‘Unconditional’ In Texts

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden allegedly addressed his lawyer as “n***a” while also describing his own genitalia as “unconditional” and “big” in text messages to his own lawyer.

The president’s son sent the text messages to his corporate lawyer George Mesires between December 2018 and January 2019, according to the Daily Mail.

In one of the screenshots released by the Daily Mail, purportedly from Biden’s phone, the two sent vulgar text messages as Biden inquired about how much money he owed Mesires before texting him, “n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

“That made me snarf my coffee,” Mesires reportedly texted back, calling him a “Clever son of a gun.”

In a second text messaging thread captured in the same series of screenshots, he again allegedly called his lawyer the N-word while having telling him how he found unconditional love, to which Mesires replied his parents’ love was “conditioned.”

“My penis’ [sic] as of late has been unconditional,” Biden reportedly quipped. Mesires replied, “That’s why we are searching…and we will always be searching.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Memoir Among Mounting Evidence Of Federal Gun Law Violations)

Biden then reportedly responded, “It’s big [sic] penis George…They always find it,” before following up with “And I only love you because you’re black.”

Biden has continued to deny that he had any knowledge of dropping off his laptop at a Delaware computer repair store, despite repeated leaks regarding the contents of the laptop in recent months.