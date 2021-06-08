Gay Pride Month Ushers In Explosion Of LGBTQ Propaganda For Children

June is dedicated to “pride month,” when LGBTQ people celebrate their sexualities. Pride month prompted a spike in LGBTQ-themed content featuring drag queens, niche sexual identities and more in children’s education and programming intended for young or very young audiences.

Nickelodeon, a popular children’s network, featured a drag queen singing to explain the pride flag to children, saying that light blue, pink and white “represent transgender people” and that the black and brown colors “represent the queer and trans people of color.”

The clip was liked over 50,000 times on Instagram and has been viewed more than 266,000 times on Twitter. Conservative political commentator Derek Utley called for people to “Cancel Nickelodeon now!”

“This is what they are pushing on your kids folks,” Utley added.

Cancel Nickelodeon now!!! This is what they are pushing on your kids folks. pic.twitter.com/R0RMV25cZk — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) June 8, 2021

Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr, which markets content to children between the ages 2-10, featured an episode of the popular show Blue’s Clues where a drag queen narrated a pride parade. It taught children about pansexual, bisexual, asexual, non-binary and transgender families, including transgender children. (RELATED: President Biden Lays Out His Plan To Celebrate ‘Pride Month’)

Blue’s Clues runs a segment of a drag queen hosting a pride parade for gay, transgender, and non-binary animal creatures. pic.twitter.com/GIgrXiW6MU — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) May 29, 2021

The clip exploded on social media as conservatives criticized it and liberals praised it. It has been viewed over one million times and shared thousands of times on Twitter.

In May, shortly before pride month began, a PBS children’s show called “Let’s Learn,” intended for 3- to 8-year-olds, featured drag queen and author “Little Miss Hot Mess” singing and dancing for a virtual audience.

“Today I’m going to read from my own book, which is ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,'” the drag queen explained. “I wrote this book because I wanted everyone to get to experience the magic of drag and to get a little practice shaking their hips or shimmying their shoulders to know how we can feel fabulous inside of our own bodies.”

Little Miss Hot Mess told the audience after the show that “I think we might have some drag queens in training on our hands.”

Teletubbies, another show intended for young children, released a pride collection of merchandise, including shirts, shorts, hats and masks. The shirts read “big hugs big love.”

Happy #PrideMonth from the Teletubbies! Let’s spread Big Hugs and Big Love to everyone, no matter who they love. Shop the Teletubbies Pride collection benefitting @GLAAD and their work accelerating LGBTQ acceptance: https://t.co/XFcjYPq9MS #TeletubbiesPride pic.twitter.com/ijg16UejRj — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) June 1, 2021

Children’s entertainment isn’t the only place LGBTQ material is appearing. A number of schools have promoted it, as well.

Tatiyana Ibrahim, a parent of a child who attends school in the Carmel Central School District in Putnam County, New York, called out the school board for “emotionally abusing” children for allegedly promoting a curriculum that teaches Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ and anti-police ideologies.

“Stop teaching our children that if they don’t agree with the LGBT community that they’re homophobic,” Ibrahim said.

The Loudoun County school district in Virginia voted to formally recognize June as pride month, but one school board member dissented. John Beatty was the one board member in both 2020 and 2021 who voted against the proclamation that would “honor both the obstacles and strides of the LGBTQ+ community, including the LGBTQ+ students and staff members of our school division.”

Lone School Board Member Dissents On Pride Month Vote Because ‘Children Should Be Learning About Sex Education From Their Parents’ https://t.co/LFvN9PSRFZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2021

“Children should be learning about sex education from their parents,” Beatty said. “But if parents choose to have schools educate their children on that topic, that is their right as parents.”

“We are telling parents that we are trying to usurp that role,” he added. “That even though they don’t want their children learning about sex from us, we’re going to make them learn it anyways. And that is what celebrating Pride month comes down to.”