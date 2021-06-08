‘I Don’t Understand The Point You’re Making’: Harris Deflects When Pressed By NBC On Absence At The Border

Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly deflected questions on her absence at the border during an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that airs in full Tuesday.

Harris spoke with Holt about the ongoing crisis at the southern border following her trip to Guatemala. The vice president warned Guatemalans during a press conference Monday that they should not come to the U.S. Her trip also includes a visit to Mexico, where she plans to continue addressing migration.

During a portion of the interview played by NBC’s “The Today Show,” Holt pushed Harris on why she hasn’t visited the border — a fact that’s been pointed out by both Republicans and Democrats who have worked to highlight the surge at the border.

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked, prompting Harris to throw her hands up and declare she plans to visit “at some point.”

“At some point. You know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So, this whole thing about the border — we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Harris responded.

WATCH:

Holt interjected and pointed out that Harris herself has not been to the border. Harris deflected again, laughing as she pointed out that she also hasn’t “been to Europe.” (RELATED: ‘Not Today!’: Kamala Harris Cracks Up When Asked If She Will Visit The Border)

“I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” she said. “I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

“I care about what’s happening at the border. I’m in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration,” she added. “There may be some who think that that is not important but it is my firm belief that if we care about what’s happening at the border, we better care about the root causes and address them, and so that’s what I’m doing.”