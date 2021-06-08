Kanye West’s First Collab With Gap Drops And It’s Already Sold Out

Kanye West’s first collaboration with Gap dropped and already the pre-sale orders for the jacket that doesn’t close has sold out.

The 44-year-old rapper’s Yeezy item with the fashion line came out Tuesday and in a few short hours it was sold out, CNBC reported. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

Kanye West wearing the YZY x GAP “Round Jacket” pic.twitter.com/oYQVcEgoO5 — SAINT (@saint) June 8, 2021

The blue nylon unisex puffer jacket retails on the website for $200 and is made from recycled nylon, People magazine reported. It will reportedly be available in select stores across the United States starting Monday. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

Kanye West’s first YZY x GAP piece just dropped!https://t.co/7WRyKsaK0N pic.twitter.com/Ny1Nx8lHUz — SAINT (@saint) June 8, 2021

Pre-sale orders for the long sleeve jacket, without zippers or buttons for closure, will ship in Fall 2021. The outlet noted, there is no word yet on when the next set of jackets or additional items will be available for purchase.

Last year, the superstar rapper announced the huge partnership with the mall brand.

“YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER,” Kanye tweeted.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a press release at the time.