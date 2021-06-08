Entertainment

Leo Terrell Says He Agrees Kamala Harris Was Chosen ‘Due To Her Gender And Skin Color’

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell

[Fox News Screenshot]

Bradley Stein Contributor
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell stated that he believes Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his Vice President due to her gender and skin color in a tweet Tuesday night.

The tweet was in response to an on-air disagreement between Fox News contributors Katie Pavlich and Geraldo Rivera on Fox News’ “The Five,” in which Pavlich suggested President Biden chose Harris as his Vice President based solely on her gender and skin color.

“I agree with Katie,” a tweet from Terrell read in part.

During a recent interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Harris said that she “hadn’t been to Europe” and laughed when asked why she hasn’t visited the US/Mexico border. (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld Says Watching Kamala Harris Take Questions Is Like ‘Watching A Drunk Play Jenga’)

The Biden Administration has come under fire in recent months for their reversal of several Trump-era immigration policies and the record-high number of illegal border crossings at the southern border.