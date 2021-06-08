Mo Brooks’ Wife Chased Into Garage By Frantic Civil Servant, Served Court Papers

Republican Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks tweeted security camera footage of a process server speeding into his driveway shortly after Brooks’ wife parked her car there.

The video also shows the process server barrelling into the garage in order to serve papers. In response, Brooks tweeted that Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s “lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed). If so, why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home?”

.@ericswalwell’s lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed). If so, why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home? pic.twitter.com/JdlgAdia1a — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 8, 2021

Swalwell is currently suing Brooks, former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. In a 9-page motion, Swalwell’s attorneys asked a judge last week for a 60-day extension “in light of [Brooks’] ongoing refusal to waive service and the inherent difficulties of attempting service on a sitting Member of Congress.”

The motion states that Swalwell’s attorneys hired a private investigator to find Brooks so they could serve him the suit, which the attorneys call a “difficult feat under normal circumstances.”

“Plaintiff’s investigator has spent many hours over many days in April and May at locations in multiple jurisdictions attempting to locate and serve Brooks, to no avail,” the motion states.