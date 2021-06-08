‘We Are Overjoyed’: Samantha Hoopes Shares Life-Changing News She’s Expecting Again

Samantha Hoopes got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she shared the life-changing news she and finance Salvatore Palella’s were expecting again.

“Having a baby is so much fun we decided to have another one!” the 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post on Instagram. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“We are overjoyed to share with you that our beautiful family of four will soon be five!” she added. “George and Mila [family pooch] will soon have a baby sister.”

The post included a sweet family photo of Hoopes sporting a baby bump, her fiance and George, their almost 2-year-old son.

The supermodel made headlines in 2019 when she shared a snap of her and Salvatore getting a blessing of their newborn son from Pope Francis.

“Still speechless and in awe of this time in my life,” the SI Swimsuit model captioned her post. along with a few pictures capturing the special moment.

“My son was blessed by @franciscus today [and] it was an experience I cannot even put into words [and] it’s a moment in my life I will never ever forget! #blessed,” she added.

Congratulations!