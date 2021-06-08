Police Officer Carries A Man Out Of A Bar In Hilarious Viral Video

A police officer has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a Twitter video tweeted by @stephanie_k09, a police officer at a bar legit picked a guy up and carried him out like it was nothing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you think I might be exaggerating, I can promise you that I’m not. The officer picked the dude up and carried him out like he was a feather. Watch the hilarious video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

In terms of funny content on the internet today, good luck finding a video better than this one. It’s downright hysterical. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That cop looked like he used absolutely zero effort to get that guy out of the bar. It looked so easy that you almost have to wonder if it was staged. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

How does a grown man get picked up like that without any kind of struggle? That guy must weigh damn near nothing. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

All the way around, a grade-A internet video. It’s not every day we see something this great, but I think we can all agree this content is what fires up the engine of the web.