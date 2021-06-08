‘You F**king Ch**k’: Police Officer Berated With Racial Slurs During NYC Protests

A man was seen on video going on a racist rant against an Asian police officer during protests in Washington Square Park, numerous sources reported.

In the video, the man repeatedly calls the Asian police officer a “ch*nk” while walking up and down the sidewalk, The New York Post reported.

*From Wash Sq. Park on Sat* Criminals know that politicians are all talk. They know there are no real consequences for their vicious anti-Asian hate, even when it’s directed at a PO. If the pols really want to ‘Stop the Hate,’ they need to stop demonizing cops first @NYPDAJS pic.twitter.com/3BOk1Hkuvj — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 7, 2021

“I’m on the sidewalk, what you gonna do?” the man said as he continued to berate the officer.

“What’s your name? You’re not even from this country. You piece of sh*t. You f*king ch*nk,” he added. (RELATED: The Media Desperately Wants To Blame Attacks Against Asian Americans On White Supremacy. But Where’s The Evidence?)

Someone passing by on a bike interrupted, saying, “why you calling people ch*nk, man? Stop calling people ch*ks, man, that’s f*cked up. You racist as sh*t. You’re a racist f*ck!”

The man responds by telling the biker, “suck my d*ck,” and says that, “black people can’t be racist.”

The NYPD released a statement calling the incident “disturbing.”

“Each day, NYPD officers are expected to maintain a level of professionalism under an array of difficult circumstances,” a police spokeswoman said, according to the New York Post. “In this instance, an Asian police officer was subjected to an ugly onslaught of racial slurs and maintained his composure. However, it is disturbing to see this type of language used against any Asian person in light of the disturbing increase of Asian hate crimes citywide.”