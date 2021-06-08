Principal Resigns After Student Reenactment Of George Floyd’s Death Sparks Viral Backlash

A Colorado high school principal resigned Monday after a viral photo of three students reenacting the death of George Floyd sparked controversy, according to the Daily Camera.

The viral photo posted via Snapchat featured a Mead High School student in blackface laying in the school parking lot with one student’s knee on his neck, and another kneeling on his back to reenact Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, the Daily Camera reported. The photo was captioned, “Bye Bye senoirs(sic).” Two weeks after the photo’s release, Principal Rachael Ayers resigned without explanation, according to the Daily Camera.

The St. Vrain Valley School District’s Superintendent Don Haddad announced Ayers’ resignation in a letter to students and families Monday, saying the school has faced significant challenges, the Daily Camera reported. He thanked the former principal for her 12-year service at the school where she worked as a teacher then as the principal.

“While there have been several successes at Mead High School this past year, we have also experienced significant challenges, and I want to express my sincere appreciation for your continued support,” Haddad said. (RELATED: Parents Outraged After Teacher Reportedly Instructed Students At Texas School To Watch Video Of George Floyd’s Death And Keep It Secret)

In the week following the incident, Ayers sent an email to parents on May 19 saying the school had opened an investigation into the photo, according to the Daily Camera.

“We take this type of conduct very seriously and have begun an investigation into the matter,” she wrote.

Haddad responded to the post saying the school district condemns racism and will work to ensure the safety, respect and human rights of each person.

“It was brought to my attention that a disturbing and disgusting social media post depicting the re-enactment of George Floyd was made by a group of students from Mead High School. We in the St. Vrain Valley Schools strongly condemn, and have no tolerance for, racism in any form and will be addressing this extremely serious matter immediately and accordingly,” Haddad wrote on May 20.

“We remain deeply committed to advancing the success of our students, and I want to reinforce my unwavering commitment to continue taking the necessary actions as the superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools to ensure the human rights, respect and safety of each and every person,” he continued.