REPORT: 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Is The Favorite Model For Expansion

The College Football Playoff might triple in size.

According to Yahoo Sports, a 12-team playoff field is currently the early leader for the expansion format, and the model sounds very interesting.

Under a 12-team format, all P5 champions and the best G5 team will all get automatic bids to the playoff. The other six spots will be reserved for at-large bids.

As the College Football Playoff takes shape this month, sources indicate to @YahooSports that a 12-team model is the early favorite to emerge as the next version of the CFP. Here’s why: https://t.co/ZBt94PJA2U — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 8, 2021

I’ve argued for a similar format, but with eight teams and two spots for at-large bids if a G5 team can get into the top 10.

Now, it looks like the CFP management committee really wants to expand the field to three times its current size, and I’m here for it.

I’m more than here for it. A 12-team playoff sounds absolutely electric.

Having said that, a 12-team playoff is about as big as I’d ever want to go. The best part about college football is that every game matters.

It’s not like college basketball where you can lose several games and still make a title run in March Madness. Every game matters a ton, and we shouldn’t change that.

With a 12-team playoff, we’ll only dilute that energy a little bit.

Let’s hope it happens. Expansion is imminent, and I can 100% get behind this plan!