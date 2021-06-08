Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Won’t Report To Minicamp, Faces A Fine Of More Than $93,000

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly won’t report to minicamp Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the face of the franchise will officially hold out, which means he can be fined more than $93,000 for missing the team’s minicamp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how he’s been openly feuding with the team, the decision to not show up isn’t really surprising.

We’re now at the brink! The only way this situation gets worse is if Rodgers isn’t traded by the start of training camp and is still holding out.

At that point, it’ll be the Cuban Missile Crisis up in Green Bay.

At the current moment, I’m not sure it’s that bad, but the window for both sides to walk away from the brink is absolutely closing.

Aaron Rodgers appears set on making it crystal clear that he has no intention of ever playing for the Packers again.

Green Bay is set on making it clear that they won’t trade him. It’s the definition of a standoff.

While Rodgers won’t miss the money he’s about to be fined as of Tuesday, it is a sign that he’s willing to take a hit financially to be moved. If you’re a fan of the Packers, you have to be very nervous right now.