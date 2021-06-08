REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Won’t Report To Minicamp, Faces A Fine Of More Than $93,000

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly won’t report to minicamp Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the face of the franchise will officially hold out, which means he can be fined more than $93,000 for missing the team’s minicamp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how he’s been openly feuding with the team, the decision to not show up isn’t really surprising.

Aaron Rodgers is officially set to become a holdout Tuesday and the #Packers can fine him $93,085 if he misses all three days of minicamp — a small sum since he’s already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus by missing OTAs. The financial penalties grow in training camp. https://t.co/ioB4g4WhHR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

More from Green Bay on Aaron Rodgers’ expected absence from the mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday. @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/gmzvkyJGmU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

This was the way it was heading. https://t.co/W0bpFt1gZ9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

We’re now at the brink! The only way this situation gets worse is if Rodgers isn’t traded by the start of training camp and is still holding out.

At that point, it’ll be the Cuban Missile Crisis up in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Discusses His Issues With The Packers. His Comments Might Surprise Fans https://t.co/ofPVBwhH0G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2021

At the current moment, I’m not sure it’s that bad, but the window for both sides to walk away from the brink is absolutely closing.

Aaron Rodgers appears set on making it crystal clear that he has no intention of ever playing for the Packers again.

Green Bay is set on making it clear that they won’t trade him. It’s the definition of a standoff.

While Rodgers won’t miss the money he’s about to be fined as of Tuesday, it is a sign that he’s willing to take a hit financially to be moved. If you’re a fan of the Packers, you have to be very nervous right now.