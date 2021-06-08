REPORT: Bud Light Is Releasing Pumpkin Spice And Toasted Marshmallow Seltzers

Bud Light is reportedly making a pumpkin spice seltzer.

According to My Beer Buzz, Bud Light is coming out with new pumpkin spice, toasted marshmallow and maple pear flavors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A release date isn’t known at this time, but you can assume it’ll be before the fall. You can see the reported labels in the tweet below.

This should seriously be a crime, and as a society, we can’t tolerate it. While I’m open to seltzer flavors pushing the limits, we need to exercise some common sense.

Pumpkin spice? Toasted marshmallow? Maple pear? What the hell are we doing here, folks? Shut it down immediately.

Shut it down until we can find out what is going on.

Imagine going to a party on a warm August day, someone asks if you’d like a cold seltzer, you say yes and then they hand you a pumpkin spice seltzer.

That’s an automatic reason to go. If somebody hands you a pumpkin spice seltzer, you should be legally allowed to punch them.

I love a great seltzer, but I wouldn’t ever tolerate this kind of nonsense. No chance at all. Hey, Bud Light, call me because I have some great suggestions you need to hear.