REPORT: Coronavirus Restrictions Being Lifted Could Result In A Surge Of STDs

America opening up could result in a spike in STDs.

According to Futurism.com, the public “might soon be in for a rude awakening as the pandemic slows” with more people out and about engaging in sexual activity. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Harvey Kaufman published a study on the issue in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, and it sounds like there might be a serious issue on the horizon. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

According to Kaufman’s study, STD testing hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels as medical care shifted to focusing on the virus, which means people could be walking around unaware they’re infected. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

He told Contemporaryobgyn.net the following about the study:

At a high level, the study finds that STI testing dramatically declined and never fully returned to pre-pandemic levels – between late February and late July 2020, likely resulting in higher positivity rates and a strong likelihood of missed cases, particularly in asymptomatic but potentially infectious individuals…Screening should not be performed based on symptoms alone. If left untreated, they may pass an STI unknowingly to others or experience adverse health outcomes, such as loss of fertility.

I truly believe we’re going to see a party boom that will be unlike anything we’ve seen before in my lifetime. People have been cooped up for more than a year. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Now, it’s time to cut loose. With more and more people being vaccinated, there’s no reason to not party. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

We also know condom sales are shooting up. So, maybe people are being careful enough with their sexual decisions that the boom won’t be as bad as expected.

Then again, if people are walking around infected and unaware of it, then we might be staring down the barrel of a bad situation.

There’s also a pretty simple way to make sure this doesn’t impact you. Just don’t have sex with people you don’t know and haven’t cleared of STDs. I know that sounds bold, but it’s a lot safer than playing Russian roulette with gonorrhea at the bar.

Let’s hope Americans make great decisions and we don’t see a boom across the country.