REPORT: Mike Myers Will Play Seven Different Roles In The Upcoming Netflix Series ‘The Pentaverate’

Mike Myers’ new project with Netflix sounds incredible.

According to Deadline, the legendary comedy actor will play seven different roles in the upcoming series “The Pentaverate,” which will consist of six episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ken Jeong and Keegan-Michael Key are also in the cast.

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar Among 6 Cast In Mike Myers’ Netflix Comedy Series ‘The Pentaverate’ https://t.co/IQgdQhVqnF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 8, 2021

Deadline wrote the following details about the Netflix project:

The series asks ‘What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?’ As the series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

For those of you who might not remember, Myers played several different major roles in the “Austin Powers” films back in the day.

He played the title character and Dr. Evil in all of those hysterical movies, which I can’t recommend enough.

Now, he’s taking his talents to Netflix for a comedy series that will also see him play multiple roles. Yeah, as a fan of “Austin Powers,” you really don’t have to say much more to convince me that it’s likely going to be great.

There’s no exact release date known at this time, but the fact we’re only just learning about casting decisions is a sign we’re not very close. Still, it’s another sign that Netflix is out to dominate the streaming wars!