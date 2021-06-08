Police Officer Reportedly Admits To Raping, Kidnapping Woman

A British police officer confessed to kidnapping and raping a woman whose body was discovered in the woods a week later, according to The Associated Press.

Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard, 33, although he did not enter a plea for murder charges, the AP reported. Couzens is set to appear in court July 9, according to CNN.

Everard was last seen March 3 after leaving a friend’s home in Clapham, south London, and is thought to have walked through Clapham Commons toward her home. Days later the Metropolitan Police said they arrested Couzens. (RELATED: Man Who Killed Wife, Propped Up Body As Kids Opened Christmas Presents Is Sentenced)

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said it was “deeply disturbing” that a fellow officer was arrested.

“The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police Officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.”