World

Police Officer Reportedly Admits To Raping, Kidnapping Woman

Flowers Surround The Bandstand Memorial To Murdered Sarah Everard

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Font Size:

A British police officer confessed to kidnapping and raping a woman whose body was discovered in the woods a week later, according to The Associated Press.

Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard, 33, although he did not enter a plea for murder charges, the AP reported. Couzens is set to appear in court July 9, according to CNN.

Everard was last seen March 3 after leaving a friend’s home in Clapham, south London, and is thought to have walked through Clapham Commons toward her home. Days later the Metropolitan Police said they arrested Couzens. (RELATED: Man Who Killed Wife, Propped Up Body As Kids Opened Christmas Presents Is Sentenced)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Floral tributes left at Clapham Common bandstand where people continue to pay their respects to Sarah Everard on March 16, 2021 in London, England. Sarah Everard, 33, from Brixton, London had been missing since leaving a friend's home in Clapham on the evening of Wednesday, March 3 and was last seen at 21:30 that night. A serving Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, has appeared in court charged with her murder. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 16: Floral tributes left at Clapham Common bandstand where people continue to pay their respects to Sarah Everard on March 16, 2021 in London, England. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said it was “deeply disturbing” that a fellow officer was arrested.

“The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police Officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.”