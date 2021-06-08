Sharks Swarm People In The Water In Scary Video

Sharks swarmed people in the water on Memorial Day, and the video is wild.

In a video tweeted by BradLoganCOTE (via Lacey Faciane), multiple sharks were in the water near people relaxing and soaking up some waves by Pensacola, Florida.

Watch the insane moment unfold below.

“Let’s go to the beach and hang out on a float and drink White Claws, get sun burned so bad we can’t move and listen to Lynyrd Skynyrd while sharks circle us and we’re oblivious.” The #MemorialDay flex we all need. ???? via Lacey Faciane in Pensacola, FL pic.twitter.com/EP1zO1zAiM — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) May 31, 2021

I don't know about all of you, but I wouldn't have hesitated before ordering torpedos into the water. I don't care what PETA has to say.

If I'm in a raft and I see sharks circling, bullets are going to start flying before a single question gets asked.

We will engage the enemy at every turn that we meet them, and if that means we have to blow up some sharks in Pensacola, Florida, then that's a price I'm willing to pay every single day of the week.

You all laugh at me because I don’t like going in the ocean. Well, last time I checked, nobody was attacked by a shark while walking down the street. Those are odds that I like.

Let us know in the comments what you would have done if sharks were circling you.