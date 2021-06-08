Tablets, Televisions & More: Get Early Access To Amazon’s Prime Day Tech Deals

Mark your calendars, everyone! Amazon has just released the dates for their infamous two-day blowout sale. This year, on June 21st and 22nd, you will be able to find mind-blowing deals in just about every item category on Amazon. From tech accessories to sports clothing and kitchen gadgets, Amazon is giving Prime members an opportunity to get their favorites products for a fraction of the price. Trust us, this sale is not to be missed.

Though we still have a few weeks until the sales, Amazon has already started discounting some of their customer’s favorite items, more specifically tech gadgets and accessories. Be sure to check out some of the deals we’ve researched below:

*UPDATED*

Ring products are some of the hottest tech products on the market. This Ring Spotlight Security Camera allows you to not only see what’s going on outside your home, but you can also interact with anyone who may be on the other end of the camera. This Alexa-compatible security camera monitors your home in 1080HD picture quality and Live View Technology. If you suspect something suspicious is going on outside, you can ask Alexa to show you the front door. You can then view a live stream of the action through your Alexa video device.

Sale Price: $189.99

Original Listing Price: $199.99

Savings: $10 (5%)

Arguably America’s favorite earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro offers unmatched quality. These in-ear, wireless earbuds are perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re lifting weights at the gym or working in the office, these AirPods provide crystal-clear sound quality and active noise canceling to repel any distraction. What’s unique about this product is that you can hear what you want to hear. That’s right. If you want to take a break from the noise-canceling feature, all you have to do is press and hold the force sensor to switch to Transparency Mode!

Sale Price: $197

Original Listing Price: $249

Savings: $52 (21%)

All of the adventurers out there know having a camera that will last through tough conditions is essential. This camera from OLYMPUS is waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, making it the perfect camera to take on all of your trips. Whether you’re purchasing this camera to ride the waves with you or record moments from your camping trip to the desert, this camera can do it all.

Sale Price: $379

Original Listing Price: $449

Savings: $70 (16%)

What’s insanely awesome about this TV is that alongside its large size and crystal-clear 4k screen clarity, you’ll get all the features of an Amazon Fire Stick built into your TV. To get this product up and running, simply connect this TV to your home WiFi network and turn on the power button! Ask Alexa to turn on your favorite shows with only your voice. If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is.

Sale Price: $309.99

Original Listing Price: $429.99

Savings: $120 (28%)

Since going to the movie theatre seems like a thing of the past, the concept of the ‘home theatre’ has recently gained popularity. If you’ve always loved the breathtaking bass in the theatres, you’ve just found the perfect opportunity to turn your living room into your dream entertaining space. This subwoofer from Definitive brings powerful sound with crystal clear clarity to the table. Connect this subwoofer to your existing stereo or audio system to create a theatre-like atmosphere right in your home.

Sale Price: $299

Original Listing Price: $399

Savings: $100 (25%)

My experience with this iPad has been nothing but delightful. Whether you want to surf the web, create some awesome drawings, or play your favorite games, this iPad that’s equipped with an A12 Bionic chip can pretty much do whatever you want it to do. This product supports the infamous 1st generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. And at a price of $299, you’re definitely not going to want to miss out on this incredible deal.

Sale Price: $299.99

Original Listing Price: $329.99

Savings: $30 (9%)

This best-selling computer speaker set combines Klipsch audio with THX unbeatable sound features, creating the ultimate listening experience.

Sale Price: $69.99

Original Listing Price: $139.99

Savings: $70 (50%)

If your TV didn’t come with a Fire Stick, it’s not too late! This powerful 4K streaming media stick allows you to watch your favorite streaming services all in one place in high definition. Whether you want to watch Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, this stick has got you covered. You can launch and control the content you view with the Alexa voice feature. Simply ask Alexa to turn on your favorite show, and just like that, she will! Pretty awesome, right?

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes. Prime members may also add extensions to their Fire Stick like HBO, STARZ, Cinemax, and many more. The possibilities are endless with this product.

Sale Price: $39.99

Original Listing Price: $49.99

Savings: $10 (20%)

This affordable laptop from HP has been built with the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor that provides the device with four-way processing performance. Plus, it has 12GB of system memory that is perfect for storing an abundance of files, gaming apps, photos and more. Did I mention that this laptop is touchscreen compatible? That’s right. Trackpads are a thing of the past with this touchscreen laptop. If you’re int he market for a new, affordable laptop that provides versatility and reliability, look no further. But you’re going to have to act fast. There’s only a few left at this price!

Sale Price: $595

Original Listing Price: $899

Savings: $304 (34%)

As Amazon’s most popular smart speaker on the market, this device fills your surroundings with crystal-clear sound and bass. Not only can this device stream music, though. It can also answer any questions you may be curious about, tell the weather, give you news stories, set alarms, thermostats, adjust lighting fixtures, and much more. More than64,000 customers gave this product a 5-star review, so we’re confident you’ll be happy with your purchase!

Sale Price: $44.99

Original Listing Price: $59.99

Savings: $15 (25%)

I’ve got to admit, this is pretty ingenius! Evidently, I’m not the only one who thinks so as this product is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon! Ditch watching TV on your small phone and get some clarity, literally! Made from solid wood, this gadget is extremely durable. Plus, there are no batteries or wires involved. It is compatible with iPhones, Samsungs, or other Android devices. This product is a Brightbulb fan favorite.

Sale Price: $21.95

Original Listing Price: $17.85

Savings: $4.10 (19%)

The Amazon Fire Cube is a unique streaming device that can give you access to all of your favorite TV shows, films, music, and more. Unlike the Amazon Fire Stick we listed above, this device is completely hands-free. That’s right, you don’t need a clicker! Just ask Alexa to stream your favorites from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and any other streaming platform you may have, and voila! And with 5-star reviews from more than 35,000 customers, it’s safe to say you’ll love this streaming device.

Sale Price: $119.99

Original Listing Price: $99.99

Savings: $20 (17%)

Beats deserve all the hype they get, in my humble opinion. I’ve had two pairs of Beats throughout my life and each one was impeccably designed. These Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones can be connected to your phone, computer, or tablet via Bluetooth and can last for 40 hours of use on a single charge! If you’re in a pinch and you need to charge your headphones quickly, five minutes of charge time will give you three hours of battery life. Pretty incredible, right?

Sale Price: $134.99

Original Listing Price: $199.95

Savings: $64.96 (32%)

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.