‘The David Hookstead Show’: LeBron James Is The NBA’s Most Hated Player, Kid Rock Yells At People, Nick Saban Gets An Extension, Playoff Might Expand To 12 Teams, Aaron Rodgers Not At Minicamp, STD Boom and ‘Indiana Jones’

Welcome back to the latest episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and it’s a packed one.

On today’s episode, we discuss LeBron James being the most hated player in the NBA, Kid Rock goes viral for yelling at people filming him, Nick Saban secures an extension at Alabama, the College Football Playoff might triple in size, Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected at minicamp, photos from “Indiana Jones 5” hit the internet and America might be on the verge of an STD boom.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for joining in, and make sure to check back tomorrow for the Wednesday episode!