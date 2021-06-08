Trump Congratulates Nigeria For Banning Twitter, Says ‘More COUNTRIES Should Ban Twitter And Facebook’

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday congratulating Nigeria for banning their citizens from accessing Twitter’s platform, encouraging other nations to follow suit.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard,” a statement from Trump read in part.

Donald Trump statement on Nigeria banning Twitter. “2024?” pic.twitter.com/HUq12B6ZuU — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 8, 2021

Nigeria issued the ban after Twitter deleted one of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets, which was criticized for encouraging violence, according to the New York Post.

Trump recently expressed similar outrage after Facebook announced their decision to uphold the ban placed on Trump for his statements on Jan. 6 for a minimum two year period. (RELATED: ‘Mara Gay Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ To See American Flags In America, Blames White Trump Supporters’)

Statement from former Pres. Trump: “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!” pic.twitter.com/2Y8rkFHxG0 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 4, 2021

In his statement today, Trump took another shot at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and once again hinted at a potential 2024 Presidential bid. Trump also expressed reluctance for not having banned Twitter while he was in office.

“Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?” said Trump of Facebook and Twitter in his statement.

Facebook’s Oversight Board will reevaluate the ban on Trump’s account on Jan.7 2023 to “assess whether the risk to public safety has receded,” according to a statement from Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg.

Trump recently shutdown his blog and suggested that he could start his own social media platform. His spokesman Jason Miller stated that such a platform could be launched as early as this summer during a Newsmax interview last week.