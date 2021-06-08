Wisconsin Will Play Notre Dame At Lambeau Field In 2026

Wisconsin’s game against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field is officially back on the books.

The two squads were supposed to play at Lambeau Field in 2020, but the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers announced late Monday afternoon that we’ll take the field against the Fighting Irish at the home of the Green Bay Packers September 5, 2026.

It’s unfortunate that the game is being pushed back all the way to 2026, but it’s better than nothing. We play the Fighting Irish this season at Soldier Field, and I really don’t want to wait five years to see them again.

However, there’s nothing we can really do about it at this point. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, huge changes had to be made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Having said all of that, I can promise you that Lambeau Field will be on fire for this game. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere.

We’re talking about two traditional powers taking the field at one of the most prestigious stadiums in all of football.

It really doesn’t get much better than that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Now, let’s go take care of business in 2021 against Notre Dame. I’m sensing a huge win September 25.