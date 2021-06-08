Woman Accused Of Stealing $130,000 From Friend After Allegedly Murdering Her With Eye Drop Solution

A woman is accused of murdering and stealing $130,000 from a family friend, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Jessy R. Kurczewski, 37, is accused of fatally poisoning a woman with eye drops, making it look as if the woman overdosed and then stealing the money all the while the victim was under her care, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

She was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and various charges of theft, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Court records revealed that a $1,000,000 arrest warrant was issued for Kurczewski on June 4. (RELATED: Suspect Arrested In ‘Gruesome’ Slaying Of 3 Kids, Woman)

“The state believes that defendant has evidenced her capacity to take advantage of at-risk individuals and poses a risk to the public,” said Abbey Nickolie, an attorney representing the victim in the case.

Prosecutors have accused a suburban Milwaukee woman of killing her friend by poisoning her with eyedrops. Jessy Kurczewski, 37, was charged Friday with homicide and two counts of felony theft, according to online court records. https://t.co/li6n08CF2u — NPR (@NPR) June 8, 2021

When police arrived on the scene, a deputy found an unconscious woman in a recliner with prescription medication bottles near her, a “large amount” of crushed medication on her chest and on a plate nearby.

The victim, who was not named, was confirmed deceased when the police arrived on the scene. Initially, investigators believed the death was the result of a drug overdose, the complaint said.