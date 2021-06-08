Woman Claiming To Be Univision Reporter Praises Kamala Harris, Says She Voted For Her Before Asking A Question At Press Conference

A woman claiming to be a reporter associated with Univision Tuesday told Vice President Harris that she “voted” for her before asking the vice president a question.

Harris was conducting a press conference during a visit to Mexico when she called on what she thought was a Univision reporter by the name of Maria Fernanda Reyes.

Before she asked her question, she told the Vice President that the 2020 Presidential election was her first presidential election she was able to vote in as a nationalized citizen, and followed up by saying she voted for the Biden-Harris presidential ticket.

“It’s an honor… I voted for you,” says a Univision reporter before asking a question at VP Harris’ press conference pic.twitter.com/HsjRtTcJB1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021

In a tweet in response to The Media Research Center’s Jorge Bonilla, the President of Univision News Daniel Coronell denied that Fernanda is associated with the network.

In Mexico an individual which has no association with @Univision claimed to be a reporter for @UniNoticias in order to ask the @VP a question and to compliment @KamalaHarris. Let it be clear to everyone that Ms. Maria Fernanda Reyes is not part of this media organization https://t.co/edxyzRVlt8 — Daniel Coronell (@DCoronell) June 9, 2021

Harris was also asked during the press conference if she would commit to visiting the border “soon.”

“Yes I will,” Harris responded. “And I have before. Listen, anybody, especially if you’re from California you know, I’ve spent a lot of time on the border – both going there physically and aware of the issues. But the reality of it is that we need to prioritize what’s happening at the border and we have to prioritize why people are going to the border.”