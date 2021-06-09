Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Biden Should Bypass Capitol Hill And Push Forward Student Loan Reforms

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized President Joe Biden Wednesday for his “unwillingness” to bypass Congress and forgive student loan debt.

“The Senate blockages make Biden’s unwillingness to act on student loan debt- something he can do without Congress but hasn’t yet- all the more glaring. #CancelStudentDebt is 1 of the few, rare opportunities Biden has to go big w/o the Senate. He needs to take it,” the Democratic congresswoman tweeted. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Biden Of ‘Playing Patty-Cake’ With Republicans While They Are ‘Setting The Planet On Fire’)

Ocasio-Cortez said in March that it’s “go time” for advocates of student loan debt cancellation. She said that it was time to “mobilize” and “organize” to generate “political pressure” and said that someone was paving the way for them.

“There is a provision that feels like an Easter egg which I think gives us some hope because not only are college students going to get stimulus checks that they didn’t get last year, but…there is a tax provision tucked away that says, ‘If your student loans get cancelled… you don’t have to pay taxes on that cancellation…it will not be treated as though the government gave you money for you to pay off your loans,’” Ocasio-Cortez added.