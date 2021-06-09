‘Let Us Try To Do This Next Weekend’: Emails Show Fauci Planning To Dine With Friend During Lockdowns

Newly released emails show that Dr. Anthony Fauci made dinner plans during the same period he advised Americans to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 2020 email, Fauci appeared to have accepted an invitation from a personal friend to come over for dinner.

“You are a national–international–treasure. And we are depending on your sanity and smarts. We can have you and ***redacted*** over for dinner on the porch and order in from ***redacted*** or something. Anytime you are ready,” wrote Dr. Ezekiel Emmanuel in a May 1, 2020 email to Fauci.

“Let us try to do this next weekend,” replied Fauci on May 2.

When Fauci was asked about stay-at-home orders by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper — exactly one month prior to sending the email — Fauci indicated that he supported them and encouraged all Americans to follow them. (RELATED: ‘You Have To Be Asleep Not To See That’: Fauci Claims Attacks On Him Are Really ‘Attacks On Science’)

Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear that he supports all Americans being under a stay-at-home order. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that. We really should be.” #CNNTownHall https://t.co/GTJ5UHnIiH pic.twitter.com/gu1qDaoo3A — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 3, 2020

Washington D.C.’s stay-at-home order stipulated that residents were only allowed to go outside for “essential activities” from March 30 until June 8.

The DC stay-at-home order was in effect until June 8, 2020. I don’t see dinner at a friend’s house in the allowed activities.https://t.co/pyr1X2mimh pic.twitter.com/nnB8o15mmb — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 9, 2021

Dr. Fauci, who serves as President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, came under fire last week after the Washington Post published emails of Fauci that appear to contradict his public statements on mask-wearing, herd immunity and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci has also been criticized for dismissing warnings from fellow physicians that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak in China and for his statements to Congress about the US’s involvement in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain of function research.