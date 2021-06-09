Graffiti Of Swastika And Anti-Semitic Slur Found On Arizona Synagogue

An Arizona synagogue was vandalize with graffiti depicting a swastika and an anti-Semitic slur, COLlive reported Tuesday.

Rabbi Rami Bigelman of the Chabad on River synagogue found the graffiti before beginning a Torah class, COLlive reported. He told the outlet that “we are obviously devastated by this.”

Tucson mayor Regina Romero said her office has confirmed with the Tucson Police Department that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime and that a suspect has not been identified. “There is no place for antisemitic hate crimes in our community,” the Tucson Police Department wrote in a statement, according to COLlive.

Amid increasing clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, there has been a rising number of anti-Semitic attacks. Reports filed with the Anti-Defamation League of possible anti-Semitic incidents reached 193, up from 131 the week before. (RELATED: Florida Holocaust Museum Vandalized With Anti-Semitic Message, Swastika)

“We are tracking acts of harassment, vandalism and violence as well as a torrent of online abuse,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “It’s happening around the world— from London to Los Angeles, from France to Florida, in big cities like New York and in small towns, and across every social media platform.”

Democratic Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez, who is Jewish, shared the photo on Twitter. She said it was sad to wake up to the news, but that it wasn’t shocking.

Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is. This is NOT my #Tucson???? please keep #AZ #Jewish community in your prayers✡️ https://t.co/JqU8hsWuGc pic.twitter.com/UilVnugchc — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez MPH)))???????????? (@almaforarizona) June 8, 2021

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was among the leaders who condemned the graffiti on social media and other anti-Semitic behavior. He said Arizona stands with those of Jewish faith and that those responsible must be held accountable.

I just spoke to Rabbi @YehudaCeitlin in Tucson to express my shock at the despicable and unacceptable act that took place at @Chabad on River. I assured him we’re doing all we can to make sure the Jewish community and all Arizonans are safe and treated with respect & dignity. 1/ pic.twitter.com/BwKiJ8l9aI — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 8, 2021

As a result of the increase in hate crimes and antisemitic actions, President Joe Biden issued a statement on May 28 denouncing such acts.

“These attacks are despicable, unconscionable, un-American, and they must stop,” Biden said in a statement. “I will not allow our fellow Americans to be intimidated or attacked because of who they are or the faith they practice.”

