REPORT: Armie Hammer Checks Into Rehab Facility Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility for drugs, alcohol and sex issues following sexual abuse allegations.

"Elizabeth [Chambers] and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed," a fan told Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. The person claimed to have seen the 34-year-old actor at the Grand Cayman airport late in May saying goodbye to his estranged wife Chambers and their two kids.

"A lot of hugs and seemed emotional," the person added.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star then reportedly boarded a plane headed for a treatment center in Orlando, Florida, and checked in on May 31. A friend of the Hammer family said “The Social Network” star is “committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids,” Vanity Fair reported.

“This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being,” the friend told Vanity Fair. “Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen.”

“But that’s not necessarily the way things go,” the friend added. “Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

In 2020, Hammer’s wife Elizabeth filed for divorce from the superstar after 10 years of marriage following accusations of “cannibalism” against Armie.

Several months later, allegations of emotional and sexual abuse surfaced against Hammer from various women, including his ex Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, among others.