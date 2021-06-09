FBI Identifies Airline Passenger Who Attempted To Enter Cockpit, Got Hog-Tied With Zip-Ties

The FBI identified an airline passenger Wednesday who had attempted to enter a cockpit mid-flight, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

Asiel Christian Norton, 43, was a passenger aboard Delta flight 386 from Los Angeles, California, to Nashville, Tennessee, when he attempted to enter the cockpit June 4, according to the press release. Norton allegedly rushed towards the front of the plane and began pounding on the cockpit door, yelling, “We need to land this plane,” according to ABC7.

Airline passenger charged with interfering with flight crew https://t.co/5foU5CpH3i — U.S. Attorney NM (@USAO_NM) June 9, 2021

Other passengers on the flight assisted in apprehending Norton, who was hog-tied with zip-ties, according to the report. The flight was redirected to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the suspect was arrested upon arrival.

“We take all threats to the safety of air travelers very seriously, and we will vigorously enforce the laws intended to protect air travelers and others placed in danger by breaches in-flight security,” said acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Fred J. Federici, according to the press release.

New details are emerging about an attempted cockpit breach on a Delta Airlines flight out of Los Angeles last week. https://t.co/AH9Efy6Ggk — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 8, 2021

Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office, stated the FBI has “no tolerance for individuals who interfere with flight operations and endanger the safety of passengers and airline personnel.” (RELATED: Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Reported In Engine [VIDEO])

“I am pleased many people aboard the flight felt the same way, judging by the courageous attendants and passengers who sprang into action to restrain this person. As more Americans return to the skies, the FBI reminds travelers that misbehavior on board aircraft will not be tolerated and, if warranted, will be thoroughly investigated and referred for prosecution,” Bujanda added in the release.

Norton was charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants. He is scheduled to appear in court June 10 for a preliminary and detention hearing, according to the DOJ press release. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.