The Biden Administration Attempts To Define Infrastructure

Watch the Biden Administration attempt to define what “infrastructure.” Check it out below!

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

EXCLUSIVE: Dana Perino Talks About Her New Book, Her Faith And Her Love For America

LA Teachers Union Gathering Info On Parents Speaking To Media In Favor Of Reopening Schools

‘Trump Or The GOP?’: We Asked CPAC

What You Need To Know About Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Cuomo

GLENN GREENWALD: Biden’s Foreign Policy, Censorship & January 6th

What Do The French Really Think Of Americans?

Biden INSULTS Minorities…Again, & Cuomo Threatens Assemblyman Over COVID Scandal

LA Teachers Union Says ‘White Wealthy’ Families Want To Reopen Schools — Parents Respond

‘We Are Trying To Survive’: Restaurant Owner Sued By LA County Allegedly Violating Covid Restriction