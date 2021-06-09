Editorial

Brooks Koepka Says He Was Annoyed By Bryson DeChambeau’s Loudness In Leaked Video

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RJWinfield/status/1396999787266940)928/

Brooks Koepka has revealed the backstory to a leaked clip of him and Bryson DeChambeau, and it’s pretty vanilla.

Koepka and DeChambeau have been openly feuding for a long time, and things seemed to reach a boiling point when the former couldn’t hide his disdain in the leaked video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out DeChambeau didn’t really say anything specific to drive Koepka crazy. According to Dylan Dethier, it was his general loudness near the media that upset the star golfer.

You can read his full comments in the tweet below.

That’s a way more vanilla explanation than I expected. I figured the explanation would be that DeChambeau said some fighting words or something.

Given Koepka’s reaction, I figured it had to be bad. Turns out, that’s not true at all! Just being loud is about as vanilla as it gets.

What we need to see is these two play in the same group during a major event. That’d drive ratings through the roof, and fans would love it.

That would be the most interesting golf pairing in a very long time. Something tells me more than just general loudness would be a problem.

Make it happen, PGA! Make it happen!